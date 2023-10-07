Two of the nation's strongest running games square off when the UCF Knights (3-2) bring college football's third-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), who have the No. 23 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Knights are only 1.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

UCF ranks 54th in scoring defense this season (23.2 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 37.6 points per game. With 33 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Kansas ranks 46th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 79th, surrendering 26.2 points per contest.

UCF vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX

UCF vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -1.5 -115 -105 64.5 -115 -105 -120 +100

UCF Recent Performance

Over the Knights' last three games, they rank 105th in total offense (492 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (403.3 total yards per game surrendered).

Although the Knights rank -50-worst in scoring defense over the last three games (31.3 points surrendered), they've been more successful offensively with 38 points per game (34th-ranked).

Over UCF's last three games, it ranks 48th in passing offense (282.3 passing yards per game) and -21-worst in passing defense (230.7 passing yards per game surrendered).

Although the Knights rank -41-worst in run defense over the previous three contests (172.7 rushing yards allowed), they've been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 209.7 rushing yards per game (44th-ranked).

The Knights have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

UCF has hit the over in each of its past three games.

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Knights have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

UCF games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (80%).

UCF is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

UCF has a record of 0-0 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7%).

The Knights have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has thrown for 872 yards (174.4 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 61% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 97 rushing yards on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has 394 rushing yards on 45 carries with one touchdown.

This season, RJ Harvey has carried the ball 73 times for 378 yards (75.6 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 172 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's 468 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has totaled 21 catches and two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has put up a 332-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 27 targets.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash paces the team with five sacks, and also has 10 TFL and 18 tackles.

UCF's leading tackler, Jason Johnson, has 33 tackles and two TFL this year.

Corey Thornton leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 11 tackles and two passes defended.

