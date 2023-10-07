As we enter Week 6 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the Pac-12 on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!