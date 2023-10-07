Week 6 SWAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Week 6 college football schedule included two games featuring SWAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State | Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State
Week 6 SWAC Results
Alabama State 19 Bethune-Cookman 14
Alabama State Leaders
- Passing: Damon Stewart (8-for-13, 150 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dematrius Davis (11 ATT, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: Kisean Johnson (10 TAR, 6 REC, 99 YDS)
Bethune-Cookman Leaders
- Passing: Walter Simmons III (13-for-22, 75 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jimmie Robinson III (22 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jaylin Terzado (5 TAR, 3 REC, 25 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Alabama State
|Bethune-Cookman
|312
|Total Yards
|198
|204
|Passing Yards
|75
|108
|Rushing Yards
|123
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Jackson State 45 Alabama A&M 30
Jackson State Leaders
- Passing: Jason Brown (14-for-26, 202 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Irvin Mulligan (23 ATT, 115 YDS)
- Receiving: Fabian McCray (2 TAR, 2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
Alabama A&M Leaders
- Passing: Xaiver Lankford (21-for-36, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Donovan Eaglin (10 ATT, 53 YDS)
- Receiving: Cameron Young (8 TAR, 8 REC, 110 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Jackson State
|Alabama A&M
|406
|Total Yards
|384
|202
|Passing Yards
|277
|204
|Rushing Yards
|107
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Next Week's SWAC Games
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
- TV Channel: Valley SN
- Favorite: -
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo | ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Texas Southern Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Daytona Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: -
Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
- TV Channel: Jaguar Sports Network
- Favorite: -
Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
