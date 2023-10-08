We have best bets recommendations as the Buffalo Bills (3-1) head into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

When is Bills vs. Jaguars?

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: NFL Network

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 5.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (15.6 points). Put your money on the Bills.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 72.1%.

The Bills have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Jaguars lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Jacksonville has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +210.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-5.5)



Buffalo (-5.5) The Bills have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Jaguars have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) The two teams average a combined 6.3 more points per game (54.8) than this game's over/under of 48.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 34.3 points per game, 14.2 less than the point total for this game.

Buffalo has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Two of the Jaguars' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Josh Allen Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 262 9 26.5 2

Christian Kirk Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 64.3 1

