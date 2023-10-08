CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 at Levi's Stadium, where they'll face Talanoa Hufanga and the San Francisco 49ers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys receivers' matchup against the 49ers' secondary, continue reading.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 39 9.8 19 68 10.14

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

CeeDee Lamb vs. Talanoa Hufanga Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb paces his team with 309 receiving yards on 23 catches with one touchdown.

Through the air, Dallas has been midde-of-the-pack this year in passing yards, ranking 16th in the league with 875 (218.8 per game).

The Cowboys' offensive attack has been very effective this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 124 total points (31 per game).

Dallas averages 34.8 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 13th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Cowboys are airing it out more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 32 total red-zone pass attempts (42.1% red-zone pass rate).

Talanoa Hufanga & the 49ers' Defense

Talanoa Hufanga has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 17th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 873 (218.3 per game).

The 49ers are giving up the third-fewest points in the NFL, 14.5 per game.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Three players have caught a touchdown against the 49ers this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CeeDee Lamb vs. Talanoa Hufanga Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Talanoa Hufanga Rec. Targets 30 6 Def. Targets Receptions 23 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.4 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 309 16 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 77.3 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 126 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.