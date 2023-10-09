In Broward County, Florida, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

    • Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Sagemont High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School

    • Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on October 9
    • Location: Davie, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Katz Yeshiva High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School

    • Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Davie, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hallandale High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • Conference: 4A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pompano Beach High School at South Plantation High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Cooper City High School at Somerset Academy

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McArthur High School at South Broward High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hollywood, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Broward High School at Gulf Coast High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Naples, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western High School at Cypress Bay High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Weston, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 13
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Deerfield Beach High School at Blanche Ely High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Pompano Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plantation High School at Dillard High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    American High School at Miramar High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Miramar, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stoneman Douglas High School at Boyd Anderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stranahan High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • Conference: 5A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

