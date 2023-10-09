On Monday, Matt Olson (hitting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies ahead 1-0.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 172 hits, batting .283 this season with 84 extra-base hits.

He ranks 20th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Olson is batting .357 with one homer during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In 70.6% of his games this season (115 of 163), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 47 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 46 games this season, he has hit a long ball (28.2%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).

Olson has had at least one RBI in 47.9% of his games this year (78 of 163), with more than one RBI 36 times (22.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

He has scored in 95 of 163 games this season, and more than once 29 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .301 AVG .266 .405 OBP .374 .640 SLG .570 42 XBH 42 28 HR 26 73 RBI 66 77/50 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings