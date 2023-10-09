Michael Harris II vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .286 with six doubles and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NLDS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .293 with 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 34th in slugging.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 96 of 139 games this year (69.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (25.2%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (28.1%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (10.1%).
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (54 of 139), with two or more runs 16 times (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|74
|.303
|AVG
|.285
|.337
|OBP
|.325
|.487
|SLG
|.469
|26
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
