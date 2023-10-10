The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators square off at Amalie Arena for a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

As the action begins for the start of the NHL season, here is who we pick to emerge victorious in Tuesday's action.

Lightning vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Lightning 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.7)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning had a 46-30-6 record overall, with an 8-9-17 record in games that needed overtime, last season.

In the 23 games Tampa Bay played that were decided by one goal, it had a 9-7-7 record (good for 25 points).

The 11 times last season the Lightning finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).

Tampa Bay lost all 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning scored at least three goals in 64 games (47-10-7, 101 points).

In the 36 games when Tampa Bay scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 20-12-4 record (44 points).

In games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay was 28-13-6 (62 points).

The Lightning were outshot by their opponent 39 times, and went 18-18-3 (39 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 12th 32.0 Shots 29.5 23rd 20th 31.5 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 3rd 25.36% Power Play % 17.60% 27th 15th 79.69% Penalty Kill % 82.55% 6th

Lightning vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

