Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County This Week
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Seminole High School - Seminole at Boca Ciega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 11
- Location: Gulfport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clearwater High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at LaBelle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: LaBelle, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Indian Rocks Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinellas Park High School at St. Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Largo High School at Seminole High School - Seminole
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Seminole, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola Fundamental High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Gibbs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sickles High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steinbrenner High School at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollins High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
