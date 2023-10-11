Travis d'Arnaud vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for NLDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .225 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 53.4% of his 73 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (35.6%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37% of his games this season (27 of 73), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.1%) he has scored more than once.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.204
|AVG
|.240
|.283
|OBP
|.291
|.407
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|26/12
|K/BB
|41/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
