Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 8:07 PM ET on October 12.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) for the Braves and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Braves have won 97 out of the 149 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 77-33 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (947) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule