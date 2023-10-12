Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week, we've got the information.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Dade High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Miami, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Doral Academy at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Miami, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
