The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week, we've got the information.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

South Dade High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 12

3:30 PM ET on October 12 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Conference: 7A - District 16

7A - District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Doral Academy at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Conference: 7A - District 15

7A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

American High School at Miramar High School