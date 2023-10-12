Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Santa Rosa County, Florida this week? We have you covered here.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gulf Breeze High School at Tohopekaliga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pace High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Century, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
