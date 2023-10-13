Our projection model predicts the Tulane Green Wave will defeat the Memphis Tigers on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Tulane vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+4.5) Under (54.5) Tulane 27, Memphis 26

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 66.7%.

The Green Wave have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Tulane has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

One Green Wave game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 54.5, 0.5 points fewer than the average total in Tulane games thus far this season.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Memphis has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 4.5 points or more this season (0-1).

Out of the Tigers' four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

The average total for Memphis games this year is 0.7 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Green Wave vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 29.8 17.4 32.0 21.0 21.0 3.0 Memphis 36.6 21.4 39.7 23.3 37.0 3.0

