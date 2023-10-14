Following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Chesson Hadley is in 11th at -8.

Looking to place a wager on Chesson Hadley at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this week.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Chesson Hadley Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Hadley has finished better than par on 15 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 20 rounds played.

Hadley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Hadley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hadley has qualified for the weekend in six consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -7 268 0 14 0 1 $926,091

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Hadley has three top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Hadley finished 37th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Hadley has played in the past year (7,258 yards) is three yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,255).

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship placed him in the 63rd percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hadley shot better than 45% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Hadley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hadley had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Hadley carded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 6.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that most recent outing, Hadley posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Hadley ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hadley had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Hadley's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

