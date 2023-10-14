The South Florida Bulls should win their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) South Florida 28, Florida Atlantic 25

Week 7 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Florida Atlantic has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

One of the Owls' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average total for Florida Atlantic games this year is 7.0 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulls have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

The Bulls have beaten the spread three times in five games.

South Florida has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 2.5-point favorites (0-1).

Out of five Bulls games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

South Florida games have had an average of 62.5 points this season, 2.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Owls vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 31.0 32.8 27.7 23.3 34.3 42.3 Florida Atlantic 20.6 25.0 24.0 18.0 15.5 35.5

