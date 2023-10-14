The South Florida Bulls (3-3) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 21st-worst in the FBS (32.8 points allowed per game), South Florida has put up better results offensively, ranking 57th in the FBS by totaling 31 points per game. Florida Atlantic has been sputtering on offense, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 20.6 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 25 points per contest (67th-ranked).

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic South Florida 340.4 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (31st) 393.6 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433 (116th) 126.4 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.2 (33rd) 214 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.3 (54th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has racked up 520 yards on 59.5% passing while recording two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has run for 367 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 13 catches, totaling 109 yards.

Kobe Lewis has run for 140 yards across 26 carries.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 499 receiving yards on 52 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has totaled 138 receiving yards (27.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Je'Quan Burton's eight receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 110 yards (22 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida so far this season. He has 1,483 passing yards, completing 59.9% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 466 yards (77.7 ypg) on 105 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 75 times for 298 yards (49.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' team-high 422 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 48 targets) with three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put up a 401-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 39 targets.

Khafre Brown's 15 catches are good enough for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

