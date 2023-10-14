Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
AAC action features the South Florida Bulls (3-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 59 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-2.5)
|59
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-2.5)
|58.5
|-134
|+112
Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has a record of 1-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- South Florida has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
