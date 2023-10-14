The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) will meet their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Orange will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-17.5) 56.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-17.5) 56.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida State vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Florida State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 17.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Syracuse has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the ACC -155 Bet $155 to win $100

