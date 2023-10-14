The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Florida Gators (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 13th-worst in the FBS (442.8 yards allowed per game), South Carolina has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 63rd in the FBS offensively averaging 399.2 yards per game. Florida's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 286.2 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 409.7 total yards per game, which ranks 59th.

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Florida vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Florida South Carolina 409.7 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.2 (102nd) 286.2 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.8 (74th) 157.2 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.0 (126th) 252.5 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.2 (14th) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 2 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has racked up 1,449 yards (241.5 ypg) while completing 79.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Montrell Johnson, has carried the ball 74 times for 388 yards (64.7 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 15 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has run for 358 yards across 60 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall paces his team with 458 receiving yards on 33 catches with two touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has recorded 168 receiving yards (28.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Arlis Boardingham's 14 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,411 yards (282.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 73% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 83 rushing yards on 43 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 44 times for 230 yards (46.0 per game), scoring two times.

Dakereon Joyner has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 100 yards (20.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's 606 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has registered 32 receptions and three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 164 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ahmarean Brown's 11 receptions are good enough for 133 yards.

