The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) and the 14th-ranked passing attack will meet the Florida Gators (4-2) and the 11th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Gamecocks are favored by just 2.5 points in the outing. The point total is set at 51.5.

With 442.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS, South Carolina has had to lean on its 63rd-ranked offense (399.2 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Florida has been thriving on defense, allowing just 16.8 points per contest (18th-best). Offensively, it ranks 82nd by accumulating 27.2 points per game.

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV Channel: SEC Network

South Carolina vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -2.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Florida Recent Performance

Offensively, the Gators are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 401 yards per game (-26-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 316 (49th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Gators are scoring 24.7 points per game (-17-worst in college football) and conceding 18 per game (42nd).

Florida is gaining 261 passing yards per game in its past three games (77th in the country), and allowing 159.3 per game (35th).

The Gators are gaining 140 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-7-worst in college football), and conceding 156.7 per game (-10-worst).

The Gators have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Florida has gone over the total twice.

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Two of Florida's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Florida has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

Florida is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has compiled 1,449 yards on 79.9% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has rushed 74 times for 388 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has run for 358 yards across 60 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall leads his squad with 458 receiving yards on 33 catches with two touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has 20 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 168 yards (28 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Arlis Boardingham's 14 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyreak Sapp leads the team with two sacks, and also has one TFL and 10 tackles.

Florida's tackle leader, Shemar James, has 37 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

Devin Moore leads the team with one interception, while also recording one pass defended.

