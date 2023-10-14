Sun Belt foes meet when the Georgia State Panthers (4-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State is totaling 31.0 points per game on offense this year (57th in the FBS), and is allowing 23.8 points per game (59th) on the defensive side of the ball. Marshall is compiling 31.6 points per contest on offense this season (51st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.0 points per game (72nd-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Georgia State vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Georgia State Marshall 411.4 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.6 (88th) 402.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.6 (25th) 174.0 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.0 (65th) 237.4 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.6 (47th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 1,187 passing yards, completing 68.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 288 yards (57.6 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has 583 rushing yards on 115 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

Robert Lewis' leads his squad with 500 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 38 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught 15 passes while averaging 53.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jacari Carter's 16 catches are good enough for 124 yards.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall this season. He has 1,205 passing yards (241.0 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 187 yards (37.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 538 yards, or 107.6 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Caleb Coombs' 185 receiving yards (37.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions on 25 targets with two touchdowns.

Cade Conley has caught 18 passes and compiled 167 receiving yards (33.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Caleb McMillan has racked up 154 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia State or Marshall gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.