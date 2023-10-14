Lightning vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 14
Heading into a Saturday, October 14 matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) at Little Caesars Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the league.
- Tampa Bay was 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Detroit allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the league.
- They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.
Lightning vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-125)
|Red Wings (+105)
|6.5
