Heading into a Saturday, October 14 matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) at Little Caesars Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Questionable Undisclosed Matt Luff RW Out Undisclosed Carter Mazur LW Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)

The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the league.

Tampa Bay was 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Detroit allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the league.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

Lightning vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-125) Red Wings (+105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.