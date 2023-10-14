How to Watch the Lightning vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a victory in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
You can see the Lightning look to take down the Red Wings on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Lightning vs Red Wings Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the league last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).
- Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.
- The 71 power-play goals the Lightning scored last season were third-best in the NHL (on 280 power-play chances).
- The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|30
|83
|113
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|51
|44
|95
|45
|51
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|34
|50
|84
|54
|25
|53.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
|Mikhail Sergachev
|79
|10
|54
|64
|45
|55
|-
Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Red Wings allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
- The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 14th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|80
|32
|47
|79
|47
|56
|54.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|39
|66
|39
|44
|52.6%
|David Perron
|82
|24
|32
|56
|32
|40
|18.2%
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Daniel Sprong
|66
|21
|25
|46
|21
|21
|40%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.