The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) are favored when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) on Saturday, October 14. The Lightning are -125 on the moneyline to win over the Red Wings (+105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Lightning vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Lightning vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

The Lightning have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Red Wings fell in the single game they played as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds set at -125 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Detroit has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

