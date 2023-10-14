The North Carolina Tar Heels are expected to win their game versus the Miami Hurricanes at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+3) Under (56.5) North Carolina 28, Miami (FL) 26

Week 7 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Two of the Hurricanes' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Miami (FL) games this year is 6.7 less points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 60.8% chance to win.

The Tar Heels are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, North Carolina has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Tar Heels have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The point total average for North Carolina games this season is 58.5, two points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 36.6 19 37 18 41 24 Miami (FL) 39 14.6 38.5 16.5 41 7

