Following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Sam Ryder is in sixth at -9.

Looking to bet on Sam Ryder at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Ryder Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sam Ryder Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Ryder has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 20 rounds.

Ryder has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Ryder has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Ryder will look to continue his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 24 -7 268 0 15 2 5 $2.4M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Ryder's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 16th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Ryder finished 28th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC Summerlin is set for a longer 7,255 yards.

Courses that Ryder has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,271 yards, 16 yards longer than the 7,255-yard TPC Summerlin this week.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryder was better than 88% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Ryder fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryder recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Ryder's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

At that most recent tournament, Ryder posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Ryder ended the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ryder finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Ryder's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.