Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all five games involving teams from the Pioneer League.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV San Diego Toreros at Marist Red Foxes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Dayton Flyers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Drake Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

