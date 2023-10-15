Will Calvin Ridley Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 6?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are set to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Calvin Ridley get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.
Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)
- Ridley has caught 22 passes on 36 targets for 333 yards and two TDs, averaging 66.6 yards per game.
- In two of five games this season, Ridley has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.
Calvin Ridley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|11
|8
|101
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|8
|2
|32
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|7
|3
|40
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|2
|2
|38
|1
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|7
|122
|0
