Christian Kirk will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kirk has hauled in 30 catches for a team-best 335 yards and one TD this campaign this season. He has been targeted on 43 occasions, and averages 67.0 yards receiving.

Kirk vs. the Colts

Kirk vs the Colts (since 2021): 4 GP / 39.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 39.8 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Five players have caught a TD pass against the Colts this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Indianapolis on the season.

The 262.8 passing yards the Colts allow per contest makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Colts' defense ranks seventh in the league by conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (five total passing TDs).

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Kirk Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kirk has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Kirk has been targeted on 43 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (23.5% target share).

He has been targeted 43 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (54th in NFL).

Kirk has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 14 TAR / 11 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

