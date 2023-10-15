At TIAA Bank Field in Week 6, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will be facing the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Tony Brown. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 40.1 8 28 86 8.88

Christian Kirk vs. Tony Brown Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk leads his squad with 335 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 receptions (out of 43 targets) and scored one touchdown.

In terms of passing yards, Jacksonville has the 10th-most in the league, with 1,195 (239 per game).

The Jaguars are averaging 21 points per game, 20th in the NFL.

Jacksonville has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.6 times per game (ninth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Jaguars have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 15 times (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Tony Brown & the Colts' Defense

Tony Brown has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,314 passing yards allowed (262.8 per game).

So far this season, the Colts have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 23rd in the NFL by allowing 23 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 29th in the NFL with 382 total yards allowed per contest.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Tony Brown Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Tony Brown Rec. Targets 43 1 Def. Targets Receptions 30 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 335 0 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67 0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 103 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

