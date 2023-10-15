When Evan Engram hits the gridiron for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 6 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Engram has hauled in 29 passes (37 targets) for 260 yards (52 per game) this season.

Engram does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0

