The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) will face off against AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts (3-2), on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 44 points.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Jaguars' upcoming matchup versus the Colts, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Jaguars vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Jaguars have had the lead three times, have trailed one time, and have been tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 1.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Colts have led two times and have been behind three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have lost the second quarter in four games this season, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.2 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Colts have won the second quarter two times, lost one time, and tied two times in five games this season.

3rd Quarter

In five games this season, the Jaguars have won the third quarter two times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

So far this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In five games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Jaguars vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have been leading after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Colts have been winning three times (3-0 in those games) and have trailed two times (0-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

In five games this season, the Jaguars have lost the second half two times and outscored their opponent three times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 14.2 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 10 points on average in the second half.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

