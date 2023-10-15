Jaguars vs. Colts Player Props & Odds – Week 6
At TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup between two outstanding running backs, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Aiming to bet on player props in this outing between the Jaguars and the Colts? Check out the player props for the top performers.
Sign up to bet on the Jaguars-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds
- Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Travis Etienne
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|Trevor Lawrence
|254.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|63.5 (-113)
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gardner Minshew
|233.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Zack Moss
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|-
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.