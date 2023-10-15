How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) meet a fellow AFC South foe when they host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jaguars Insights
- This year, the Jaguars score just two fewer points per game (21) than the Colts allow (23).
- The Jaguars average 23.8 fewer yards per game (358.2), than the Colts give up per contest (382).
- This season, Jacksonville racks up 119.2 rushing yards per game, than Indianapolis allows per contest (119.2).
- The Jaguars have seven giveaways this season, while the Colts have seven takeaways.
Jaguars Home Performance
- The Jaguars' average points scored (16.3) and allowed (20.3) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 21 and 20.4, respectively.
- The Jaguars rack up 325 yards per game at home (33.2 less than their overall average), and give up 350.7 at home (6.7 more than overall).
- Jacksonville's average passing yards gained (226.7) and allowed (246) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 239 and 262.4, respectively.
- The Jaguars rack up 98.3 rushing yards per game at home (20.9 less than their overall average), and concede 104.7 at home (23.1 more than overall).
- The Jaguars convert 33.3% of third downs at home (4.4% lower than their overall average), and concede 47.5% at home (6.9% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Houston
|L 37-17
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Atlanta
|W 23-7
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|at Buffalo
|W 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|10/19/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.