The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) meet a fellow AFC South foe when they host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaguars Insights

This year, the Jaguars score just two fewer points per game (21) than the Colts allow (23).

The Jaguars average 23.8 fewer yards per game (358.2), than the Colts give up per contest (382).

This season, Jacksonville racks up 119.2 rushing yards per game, than Indianapolis allows per contest (119.2).

The Jaguars have seven giveaways this season, while the Colts have seven takeaways.

Jaguars Home Performance

The Jaguars' average points scored (16.3) and allowed (20.3) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 21 and 20.4, respectively.

The Jaguars rack up 325 yards per game at home (33.2 less than their overall average), and give up 350.7 at home (6.7 more than overall).

Jacksonville's average passing yards gained (226.7) and allowed (246) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 239 and 262.4, respectively.

The Jaguars rack up 98.3 rushing yards per game at home (20.9 less than their overall average), and concede 104.7 at home (23.1 more than overall).

The Jaguars convert 33.3% of third downs at home (4.4% lower than their overall average), and concede 47.5% at home (6.9% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Houston L 37-17 FOX 10/1/2023 Atlanta W 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo W 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.