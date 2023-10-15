Here's a peek at the injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Lightning prepare for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joshua Norris C Out Shoulder

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN

Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)

The Lightning were eighth in the league in scoring last season (280 goals, 3.4 per game).

Tampa Bay conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Their +28 goal differential was 11th in the league.

Senators Season Insights (2022-23)

The Senators' 259 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 18th in the league.

Ottawa was 20th in goals against, conceding 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-11) ranked 21st in the league.

Lightning vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-115) Lightning (-105) 6.5

