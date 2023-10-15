The Ottawa Senators (1-1), coming off a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, host the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSUN. The Lightning lost to the Detroit Red Wings 6-4 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-115) Lightning (-105) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Betting Insights

Last season the Lightning had six wins in the 13 games in which they were an underdog.

Tampa Bay won six of its 13 games last season when an underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 51.2% chance for the Lightning to win.

A total of 46 of Tampa Bay's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.

Lightning vs Senators Additional Info

Lightning vs. Senators Rankings

Senators 2022-23 Total (Rank) Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) 259 (18th) Goals 280 (8th) 270 (20th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 72 (2nd) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 59 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning's 280 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them eighth in the NHL.

Tampa Bay conceded 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

Their +28 goal differential was 11th in the league.

Tampa Bay had 71 power-play goals (third-most in NHL) on 280 chances.

The Lightning scored on 25.36% of their power plays, No. 3 in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Tampa Bay had seven.

The 79.69% penalty-kill percentage of the Lightning was 15th in the league.

The Lightning were 11th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (51.6%).

The 10.7% shooting percentage of Tampa Bay was seventh in the league.

The Lightning shut out their opponents six times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.