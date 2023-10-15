When Travis Etienne takes the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 6 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacksonville's top rusher, Etienne, has rushed 95 times for 396 yards (79.2 per game), with three touchdowns.

Etienne also has 18 catches for 144 yards (28.8 ypg).

Etienne has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. That was one of two games in which he scored on the ground.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0

