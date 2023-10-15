Trevor Lawrence will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Lawrence has passed for 1,258 yards (251.6 per game) this season, connecting on 67.2% of his passes with five TD passes with two INTs. In the running game, Lawrence has contributed 132 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 26.4 yards per game on the ground.

Lawrence vs. the Colts

Lawrence vs the Colts (since 2021): 5 GP / 205.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 205.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD Indianapolis has allowed two opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Three players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more touchdown passes to two quarterbacks in 2023.

The Colts have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The pass defense of the Colts is conceding 262.8 yards per contest this year, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Colts have scored five touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Colts' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 253.5 (-115)

253.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has finished above his passing yards prop bet total twice this year.

The Jaguars, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.6% of the time while running 45.4%.

Lawrence's 7.0 yards per attempt rank 18th in the league.

Lawrence has thrown for a touchdown in four of five games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored five of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

Lawrence has passed 15 times out of his 180 total attempts while in the red zone (44.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-110)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (80.0%) out of five opportunities.

Lawrence has no rushing touchdowns in five games this year.

He has five red zone carries for 26.3% of the team share (his team runs on 55.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-37 / 315 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-30 / 207 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-40 / 279 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 22-for-41 / 216 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-32 / 241 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs

