The ALCS continues on Monday when the Houston Astros play host to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 4:37 PM ET on FOX. Framber Valdez will start for the Astros, while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 222 total home runs.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros' .331 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best mark in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston's 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.281).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Fueled by 577 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 9, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Valdez is trying to collect his 21st quality start of the season.

Valdez heads into this game with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 31 outings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Eovaldi has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 25 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away - - 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.