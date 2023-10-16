Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Pasco County, Florida this week.

Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

River Ridge High School at Countryside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16

7:00 PM ET on October 16 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Weeki Wachee High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sunlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fivay High School at Gulf High School