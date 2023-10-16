If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Pinellas County, Florida this week, we've got the information below.

    • Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    River Ridge High School at Countryside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16
    • Location: Clearwater, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Lakeland Christian School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Clearwater, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside Christian School at Indian Rocks Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Largo, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Donahue Academy High School at Shorecrest Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Spring Hill, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Petersburg High School at Countryside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Clearwater, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakewood High School at Largo High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Largo, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boca Ciega High School at Hollins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seminole High School - Seminole at Palm Harbor University HS

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Palm Harbor, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dunedin High School at Tarpon Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
    • Conference: 4A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

