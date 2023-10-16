If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Pinellas County, Florida this week, we've got the information below.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

River Ridge High School at Countryside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16

7:00 PM ET on October 16 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lakeland Christian School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20

6:45 PM ET on October 20 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian School at Indian Rocks Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Donahue Academy High School at Shorecrest Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg High School at Countryside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakewood High School at Largo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boca Ciega High School at Hollins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Seminole High School - Seminole at Palm Harbor University HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunedin High School at Tarpon Springs High School