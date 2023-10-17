Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Buffalo Sabres-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at KeyBank Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Victor Hedman has totaled one goal and four assists in three games for Tampa Bay, good for five points.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 15 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Oct. 14 1 2 3 3 vs. Predators Oct. 10 0 1 1 4

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

Nikita Kucherov's two goals and two assists add up to four points this season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 4 at Red Wings Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Predators Oct. 10 2 0 2 5

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Casey Mittelstadt, who has scored two points in two games (one goal and one assist).

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 12 0 0 0 0

