Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Sergachev are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sergachev Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Sergachev's plus-minus last season was +13, in 22:56 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in nine of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In 39 of 79 games last season, Sergachev had an assist -- and 14 of those games included multiple assists.

Sergachev's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.