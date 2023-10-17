Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County This Week
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Palm Beach County, Florida this week, we've got what you need.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Lake Worth Christian High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 17
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Spanish River High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Boca Raton High School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oakland Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berean Christian School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbishop McCarthy High School at Glades Day High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Belle Glade, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Benjamin School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
