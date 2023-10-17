The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Palm Beach County, Florida this week, we've got what you need.

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Lake Worth Christian High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 17

5:15 PM ET on October 17 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Spanish River High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Boca Raton High School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Oakland Park, FL

Oakland Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Berean Christian School at St. Francis Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Archbishop McCarthy High School at Glades Day High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Benjamin School at Cardinal Newman High School