The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Anthony Cirelli, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. If you'd like to wager on Cirelli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:08 on the ice per game.

In one of four games this year, Cirelli has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of four games this season, Cirelli has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Cirelli has had an assist twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cirelli has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

Their -26 goal differential ranked 23rd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

