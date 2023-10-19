The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brandon Hagel, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Does a wager on Hagel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Hagel has netted a goal in a game three times this season in four games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has recorded a point in a game three times this season over four games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hagel has had an assist in one of four games this year.

Hagel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hagel has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

Their -26 goal differential ranked 23rd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 5 Points 3 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.