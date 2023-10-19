Brayden Point will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Point's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Point vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Point Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Point has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 22:31 on the ice per game.

Through four games this year, Point has yet to score a goal.

In two of four games this year Point has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Point has had an assist twice this year in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Point has an implied probability of 69.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Point Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, allowing 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 4 Points 4 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.