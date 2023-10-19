If you reside in Brevard County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Florida This Week

Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Holy Trinity High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lake Mary Preparatory School at Merritt Island Christian HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eau Gallie High School at Bayside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL Conference: 5A - District 13

5A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Astronaut High School at Cocoa High School